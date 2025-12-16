Fraudulent Land Deal Unravels: Major Arrests in Pimpri Chinchwad

A major development occurred in the controversial Mundhwa land deal case as police in Pimpri Chinchwad, near Pune, took Sheetal Tejwani into custody. This follows her earlier judicial remand in the case being separately investigated by the Pune police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The case revolves around the fraudulent sale of a substantial 40-acre government plot. Allegations suggest the land was illegally sold to Parth Pawar's Amadea Enterprises LLP for a mere Rs 300 crore, starkly below its estimated market value of Rs 1,800 crore. Accusations point to Tejwani and others executing this illegal transaction despite the land being government-owned.

Police have confirmed that Tejwani was taken into custody from Yerawada Jail with court authorization, following her arrest in a parallel case registered at Bavdhan police station. The ongoing investigation has led to multiple arrests, including Digvijay Patil and tehsilar Suryakant Yeole, with Parth Pawar notably absent from the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)