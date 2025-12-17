Govt Defends New Nuclear Energy Bill, Ensures Safety, Liability & Modernisation

Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh addressed the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, responding to concerns raised across party lines.He emphasised that the legislation aims to modernise India’s nuclear governance, strengthen safety and regulatory frameworks, and expand nuclear capacity to meet India’s clean energy needs for the coming decades.

Modernising India’s Nuclear Framework After Six Decades

The Minister explained that the new Bill updates India’s nuclear architecture for current technological, economic and energy realities, while preserving the robust safeguards established under the Atomic Energy Act of 1962.

Key objectives include:

Consolidating various nuclear-related laws under a modern framework

Bringing transparency and legal clarity to nuclear operations

Supporting India’s growing energy demand with secure, clean nuclear power

Regulatory Strengthening: AERB to Receive Statutory Status

A major reform in the Bill is granting the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) statutory authority. Until now, the AERB operated through an executive order.Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that this legislative upgrade will:

Strengthen regulatory independence

Formalise inspection and compliance mechanisms

Ensure continuous oversight of nuclear safety and security

Enhance India’s credibility in global nuclear governance

Safety and Sensitive Material Control to Remain with the Government

Addressing concerns on private sector participation, the Minister reiterated that:

Private entities will not have access to or control over sensitive nuclear materials

Oversight of fissile material, spent fuel, heavy water and radiation safety remains exclusively with the government

Spent fuel management—a critical component of nuclear safety—will continue to be handled by public agencies, as is the long-standing practice

He assured Members that core safety systems and national security safeguards remain uncompromised.

Liability Framework: Compensation Strengthened, Not Diluted

Liability was one of the central themes of the debate. Dr. Singh clarified that the Bill:

1. Maintains Full and Adequate Compensation for Victims

A multi-layered system ensures full compensation through:

Operator liability

A government-backed Nuclear Liability Fund

Additional international support under the Convention on Supplementary Compensation (CSC)

2. Rationalises Operator Liability

The Bill introduces graded liability caps linked to reactor size—encouraging innovation in small modular reactors (SMRs) and other next-generation technologies.

3. Reforms Supplier Liability

Supplier liability has been removed following:

Examination of global nuclear standards

Acknowledgement of major advances in reactor safety

Alignment with international practices

However, negligence and criminal penalties continue to apply, ensuring accountability.

Public Sector Strength Remains Intact: Private Sector Only Complementary

Refuting claims that the Bill weakens the public sector, Dr. Singh highlighted:

A 170% increase in the Department of Atomic Energy’s budget over the past decade

A doubling of India’s installed nuclear capacity since 2014

Ongoing expansion of indigenous reactor technology and infrastructure

He stressed that nuclear power currently forms a small share of India’s energy mix, and scaling it significantly is essential to support rising demand from:

Data centres

Healthcare

Industrial growth

Electric mobility and renewables integration

Private participation, he said, will help bridge resource gaps, accelerate construction timelines, and contribute to the national goal of achieving 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047, all under stringent public-sector-led safety oversight.

Nuclear Energy Beyond Power: Healthcare, Agriculture and Industry

The Minister noted that nuclear science has wide-ranging applications:

Cancer diagnosis and therapy

Radiation-based agricultural improvements

Industrial radiography and process technologies

For the first time, the Bill explicitly includes environmental and economic damage within the definition of nuclear harm, widening the scope of accountability and protection.

Towards a Clean, Reliable and Future-Ready Energy Ecosystem

With dedicated investments planned for:

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

Research and innovation

Advanced fuels

Safety technologies

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Bill aims to build a future-ready nuclear ecosystem as India approaches its 100th year of Independence.

He affirmed India’s unwavering commitment to the peaceful use of atomic energy, consistent with decades of responsible practice at national and international levels.