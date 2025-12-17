Shiv Sena MLA Faces Corruption Probe for Alleged Unauthorized Construction
A special court in Mumbai has ordered the ACB to file an FIR against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar over serious allegations of corruption and unauthorized construction on public land in Kurla. The investigation focuses on unauthorized structures built on plots reserved for public amenities, suggesting misuse of public funds.
The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been directed by a special court in Mumbai to file an FIR against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar. This directive comes amidst allegations of unauthorized constructions and corruption.
Judge Satyanarayan R Navander of the special court for MPs/MLAs cases validated the serious nature of the allegations against Kudalkar, who represents Kurla in Mumbai. The court noted the unauthorized construction of a hall and commercial centers on land reserved for public amenities by MHADA.
The allegations, made by a local resident, accuse Kudalkar of misusing public development funds for personal gain. The court highlighted the necessity of a thorough investigation and has instructed the ACB to proceed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.