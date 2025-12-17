Shiv Sena MLA Faces Corruption Probe for Alleged Unauthorized Construction

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been directed by a special court in Mumbai to file an FIR against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar. This directive comes amidst allegations of unauthorized constructions and corruption.

Judge Satyanarayan R Navander of the special court for MPs/MLAs cases validated the serious nature of the allegations against Kudalkar, who represents Kurla in Mumbai. The court noted the unauthorized construction of a hall and commercial centers on land reserved for public amenities by MHADA.

The allegations, made by a local resident, accuse Kudalkar of misusing public development funds for personal gain. The court highlighted the necessity of a thorough investigation and has instructed the ACB to proceed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.