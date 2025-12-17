Healthcare Subsidy Showdown: Republicans Block ACA Extension

In a contentious session, U.S. Republicans blocked an effort by Democrats to extend a federal healthcare subsidy crucial for about 24 million Americans. The House, in a close 204-203 vote, halted the Democratic initiative, despite some bipartisan support, amid rising tensions.

The subsidy, stemming from the Affordable Care Act (ACA), faces expiry on December 31. If not extended, those dependent on "Obamacare" could see significantly higher health insurance costs starting in January. Efforts to negotiate a further extension remained uncertain as Congress's session dwindles.

Meanwhile, House Republican leadership pushed their healthcare agenda. Their plan proposes cost reductions for certain individuals, but reduces subsidies and raises premiums for others by 2027. As debates intensify, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicts this could reduce insured Americans by an average of 100,000 annually through 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)