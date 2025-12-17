Tragedy in Hollywood: Nick Reiner Charged in Parents' Deaths

Nick Reiner, son of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner, made his first court appearance on Wednesday for the murder charges related to the stabbing deaths of his parents. The court arraignment for Reiner, 32, was delayed until January 7, and he did not enter a plea.

Wearing a blue protective vest, Reiner faced the court three days after his arrest. He stands accused of fatally stabbing his father, 78, and his mother, 70, in their Los Angeles home, in what has been termed one of the city's most shocking celebrity homicide cases.

Authorities stated that Nick Reiner, known for his struggle with drug addiction, was arrested without resistance. If convicted, he may face life without parole or the death penalty, though California currently has an execution moratorium.

