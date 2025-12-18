Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump: Federal Layoff Plans Halted

A federal judge has blocked President Trump's attempt to lay off hundreds of federal employees, citing a legal conflict with a law ending a 43-day government shutdown. This decision affects staff across departments, protecting federal jobs until further legal proceedings or appeals are undertaken by the government.

18-12-2025
A federal judge has intervened against President Donald Trump's administration's plans to lay off hundreds of federal employees, marking another legal challenge to Trump's government downsizing efforts.

At a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston highlighted that these layoffs were inconsistent with a law Congress passed to conclude a 43-day government shutdown. Illston, appointed by President Bill Clinton, blocked layoffs at the U.S. State and Education Departments, pending a lawsuit from unions.

Illston plans to order several departments to reinstate about 300 employees affected by the shutdown. She indicated the ruling might be temporarily paused to allow a government appeal, as the White House has not yet responded. Unions have applauded the decision, offering criticism of President Trump's breach of the recently signed law.

