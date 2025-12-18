Left Menu

International Call Centre Scam Busted in Delhi: Seven Arrested for Fraud

The Delhi Police have dismantled a fraudulent international call centre posing as Apple technical support, arresting seven operatives for defrauding US citizens through cryptocurrency transactions. Operating for four months from Gujranwala Town, the scammers manipulated victims into disclosing personal and banking data, transferring funds into Bitcoin wallets.

Updated: 18-12-2025 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police recently uncovered an international scam operated by a bogus call centre that impersonated Apple technical support, leading to the arrest of seven individuals. This operation had been targeting US citizens, deceiving them into transferring money via cryptocurrency transactions.

The fraudulent call centre, located in a well-appointed flat in Delhi's Gujranwala Town, had been active for the past four months, focusing primarily on US nationals in need of technical support for Apple devices. During the police raid, a range of high-tech equipment, including laptops and phones, was seized.

Investigators revealed that scammers impersonated Apple Support executives, coaxing victims into downloading remote access applications. The fraudsters then compromised the victims' banking details. Further deceit involved convincing victims to purchase and transfer Bitcoin, which was then redirected to wallets controlled by the perpetrators.

