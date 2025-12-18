Left Menu

Supreme Court Eases Path for Ad-Hoc Judges in High Courts

The Supreme Court modified its 2021 ruling regarding the appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc judges to clear case backlogs. These judges can now preside over single or division benches, addressing issues such as seniority concerns and procedural guidelines for effective judicial deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:53 IST
In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court of India has adjusted its 2021 decision, which facilitated the appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc judges to address the heavy backlog of criminal cases. The court clarified that these retired judges could now preside over both single-judge and division benches.

The decision comes after acknowledging concerns from former judges about their roles in division benches and their perceived junior status during their temporary tenure. Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized the need for flexibility and respect for the experience of these retired jurists, noting that the vast pool of judicial talent should be utilized effectively.

This move allows former judges to seamlessly integrate into active roles without the constraints of previous conditions, potentially easing judicial blockages that plague the system. The Attorney General, R. Venkataramani, agreed that such integrations could be handled internally, suggesting a collaborative approach between the existing judicial office and ad-hoc appointees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

