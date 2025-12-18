Gold Smuggling Ring Busted at Kerala Border

In a significant crackdown, excise officials arrested two individuals from Mumbai with over 8 kg of gold worth around Rs 8 crore. The arrest took place during a routine check of a KSRTC bus at the Walayar check post, unveiling a large-scale smuggling operation across state lines.

The detainees, identified as Sankith Ajay Jain, 28, and Hidesh Shivram Selanki, 23, were found in possession of gold ornaments weighing 8.69 kg. The illegal haul was cleverly wrapped in polythene and hidden within their luggage, raising suspicions among the inspecting officers.

During the investigation, the suspects disclosed their intention to deliver the gold to a jewellery shop in Thrissur. However, the lack of valid transport documents led to their handover to the state GST department's enforcement wing, marking a critical step in the ongoing battle against gold smuggling.

