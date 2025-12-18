Tragic End: Strained Relationship Leads to Double Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Hagalahalli village, Bengaluru South district, as a man allegedly killed his wife before dying by suicide, according to police reports on Thursday.

The deceased, Naveen Kumar, 35, and Vatsala, 30, were involved in frequent disputes. Kumar opposed Vatsala's job at a sofa manufacturing unit. Their seven-year-old daughter was with her grandparents when the incident occurred.

Authorities reported that Kumar strangled Vatsala after an argument, subsequently taking his own life. The police have launched an investigation following a post-mortem at the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)