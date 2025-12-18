Left Menu

Tragic End: Strained Relationship Leads to Double Death

In Hagalahalli village, a man named Naveen Kumar allegedly killed his wife, Vatsala, and then died by suicide. Married for eight years with a daughter, tensions arose over Vatsala's employment. Following an argument, Kumar strangled her before taking his own life. Authorities are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Hagalahalli village, Bengaluru South district, as a man allegedly killed his wife before dying by suicide, according to police reports on Thursday.

The deceased, Naveen Kumar, 35, and Vatsala, 30, were involved in frequent disputes. Kumar opposed Vatsala's job at a sofa manufacturing unit. Their seven-year-old daughter was with her grandparents when the incident occurred.

Authorities reported that Kumar strangled Vatsala after an argument, subsequently taking his own life. The police have launched an investigation following a post-mortem at the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

