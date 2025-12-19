Left Menu

Instacart Settles $60M FTC Deception Case

Instacart has agreed to a $60 million settlement with the FTC over allegations of deceiving consumers about its Instacart+ membership and free delivery offers. The court documents were filed in San Francisco, marking a significant development in the online grocery delivery sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:35 IST
Instacart Settles $60M FTC Deception Case

Instacart has reached a $60 million settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over allegations that the company misled consumers regarding its Instacart+ membership and free delivery promises.

The settlement agreement was documented in court papers filed in San Francisco on Thursday, indicating the end of a significant legal challenge for the online grocery delivery giant.

This settlement reflects the FTC's ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and fairness in digital commerce, highlighting the importance of consumer trust in online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

