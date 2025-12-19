VB-G RAM G Bill: New Era of Rural Employment

In a significant legislative move, Parliament passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, a new initiative aimed at revamping rural employment by extending 125 days of guaranteed wage work annually. The bill replaces the two-decade-old MGNREGA, amidst heated opposition protests and objections to omitting Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the bill, stating it addresses prior deficiencies in rural employment policies. During a contentious session, he accused the Congress of politicizing Mahatma Gandhi's legacy while highlighting enhanced government allocation for rural development under the NDA compared to previous UPA regimes.

The passage of the bill was marked by a 12-hour protest by opposition parties, who demanded it be examined by a parliamentary panel. Despite protests, the government maintains that the bill is a pivotal step towards realizing India's development goals, emphasizing rural growth as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)