Left Menu

VB-G RAM G Bill: New Era of Rural Employment

The VB-G RAM G Bill, replacing MGNREGA, was passed despite opposition protests. The bill guarantees 125 days of rural employment yearly. Union minister Shivraj Chouhan criticized Congress for misusing Mahatma Gandhi's name, emphasizing the bill's importance in advancing rural development and accusing the UPA of past corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 01:18 IST
VB-G RAM G Bill: New Era of Rural Employment
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative move, Parliament passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, a new initiative aimed at revamping rural employment by extending 125 days of guaranteed wage work annually. The bill replaces the two-decade-old MGNREGA, amidst heated opposition protests and objections to omitting Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the bill, stating it addresses prior deficiencies in rural employment policies. During a contentious session, he accused the Congress of politicizing Mahatma Gandhi's legacy while highlighting enhanced government allocation for rural development under the NDA compared to previous UPA regimes.

The passage of the bill was marked by a 12-hour protest by opposition parties, who demanded it be examined by a parliamentary panel. Despite protests, the government maintains that the bill is a pivotal step towards realizing India's development goals, emphasizing rural growth as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025