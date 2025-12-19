Left Menu

EU's New Asylum Policy Sparks Outrage on International Migrants' Day

The European Union announced plans to reduce asylum claims from seven countries, deemed safe, causing human rights outrage. An EU agreement enables fast-tracking of asylum requests, opposed by advocates fearing harm to migrants. The 2026 migration pact intends to fortify EU border rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-12-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 01:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Belgium

The European Union has unveiled a significant policy shift aimed at drastically reducing asylum claims from seven countries by labeling them as safe origins, a move met with backlash from human rights organizations globally on International Migrants' Day.

This landmark decision emerged following a consensus between the European Parliament and the European Council, which collectively determined that nations such as Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, Kosovo, India, Morocco, and Tunisia would be fast-tracked unless applicants provide contrary evidence. This development is part of broader efforts to reform the EU's asylum system, which has struggled since the 2015 migrant crisis fueled by conflicts in Syria and Iraq.

Critics, including advocacy groups like Amnesty International, argue that the new measures threaten migrants' safety and legal protections, while EU supporters see it as upholding border integrity. The policy, slated for operation in 2026, will allow EU countries to individually classify safe regions, potentially impacting thousands seeking refuge from imminent danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

