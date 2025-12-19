EU's New Asylum Policy Sparks Outrage on International Migrants' Day

The European Union has unveiled a significant policy shift aimed at drastically reducing asylum claims from seven countries by labeling them as safe origins, a move met with backlash from human rights organizations globally on International Migrants' Day.

This landmark decision emerged following a consensus between the European Parliament and the European Council, which collectively determined that nations such as Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, Kosovo, India, Morocco, and Tunisia would be fast-tracked unless applicants provide contrary evidence. This development is part of broader efforts to reform the EU's asylum system, which has struggled since the 2015 migrant crisis fueled by conflicts in Syria and Iraq.

Critics, including advocacy groups like Amnesty International, argue that the new measures threaten migrants' safety and legal protections, while EU supporters see it as upholding border integrity. The policy, slated for operation in 2026, will allow EU countries to individually classify safe regions, potentially impacting thousands seeking refuge from imminent danger.

