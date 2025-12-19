Left Menu

Trump's Game-Changing Shift on Federal Marijuana Policy

President Trump signed an order to relax federal marijuana regulations, potentially reshaping the industry and opening research avenues. While still illegal federally, this move could lead to significant changes in legal frameworks and financial opportunities, amid mixed reactions from political parties and the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 05:22 IST
Trump's Game-Changing Shift on Federal Marijuana Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday to relax federal regulations surrounding marijuana, signaling a potential transformation in decades-old drug policies. The directive asks the attorney general to expedite reclassification of marijuana, posing major impacts on the cannabis industry.

This decision could pave the way for increased research funding and investment opportunities, though it has elicited a mixed political response. Democratic leaders such as Chuck Schumer have shown support, while some Republican lawmakers have openly criticized the order. Trump's own nuanced stance reflects widespread public debate on marijuana use and regulation.

Despite this federal move, marijuana remains illegal at the national level and still subject to varying local laws. Industry experts suggest congressional action is required for consistent regulation. The DEA's review of marijuana's proposed Schedule III status further underscores the complexities and bureaucratic hurdles in altering its legal standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025