Trump's Game-Changing Shift on Federal Marijuana Policy

In a landmark decision, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday to relax federal regulations surrounding marijuana, signaling a potential transformation in decades-old drug policies. The directive asks the attorney general to expedite reclassification of marijuana, posing major impacts on the cannabis industry.

This decision could pave the way for increased research funding and investment opportunities, though it has elicited a mixed political response. Democratic leaders such as Chuck Schumer have shown support, while some Republican lawmakers have openly criticized the order. Trump's own nuanced stance reflects widespread public debate on marijuana use and regulation.

Despite this federal move, marijuana remains illegal at the national level and still subject to varying local laws. Industry experts suggest congressional action is required for consistent regulation. The DEA's review of marijuana's proposed Schedule III status further underscores the complexities and bureaucratic hurdles in altering its legal standing.

