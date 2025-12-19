Bangladesh Protests Surge After Youth Leader's Death

Bangladesh is reeling from a wave of violent demonstrations following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, who was a spokesman for the Inquilab Mancha platform, was targeted by masked assailants last week as he launched his election campaign. Despite emergency treatment and advanced care in Singapore, he succumbed to his injuries.

The protests have been marked by anger and calls for justice, with demonstrators vandalizing newspaper offices and targeting political party locations. Tensions remain high across several regions as law enforcement agencies work to maintain order.

Interim leader Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has urged citizens to remain peaceful, emphasizing the government's commitment to a transparent investigation. He warned that violence could jeopardize the country's progress toward a fair election, with national mourning declared to honor Hadi's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)