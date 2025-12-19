Left Menu

EU Secures Unprecedented Financial Support for Ukraine

The European Union has reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with financial support amounting to 90 billion euros for the years 2026 and 2027. EU Council President Antonio Costa announced the deal, marking a significant commitment to assist Ukraine during this period.

Updated: 19-12-2025 07:39 IST
The European Union has taken a decisive step in supporting Ukraine, committing to provide a substantial financial aid package worth 90 billion euros for 2026 and 2027. EU Council President Antonio Costa announced the agreement early Friday, emphasizing the bloc's commitment to aiding Ukraine.

Costa, in a post on social media platform X, expressed satisfaction with the decision: 'We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered.'

This financial package signifies the EU's robust backing for Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges and reflects the member states' cohesive strategy to extend support over the coming years. As the global community closely watches, this move underscores an enduring partnership in Europe's geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

