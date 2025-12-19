EU Leaders Opt for Unity in Ukraine Loan Decision
EU leaders have chosen to grant a loan to Ukraine through borrowing cash instead of using frozen Russian assets. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever commented that this choice has helped avoid chaos and division, demonstrating unity after extensive discussions about Ukraine's financial needs amid the conflict.
EU leaders reached a consensus to provide a loan to Ukraine through borrowing funds rather than utilizing frozen Russian assets. This decision was announced early on Friday by Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.
De Wever emphasized that the choice to borrow rather than seize assets was crucial in maintaining unity among EU countries. The leaders spent hours deliberating the best way to support Ukraine financially as it continues to fend off Russian aggression.
This resolution reflects a collective effort to uphold solidarity and avoid internal divisions while addressing Ukraine's urgent need for financial support to sustain its resistance against Russia's ongoing invasion.
