Celebrating the Christian Community's Role in Nation-Building

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday commended the Christian community for its substantial contributions to India's social, cultural, and developmental landscape.

Speaking at a Christmas event hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, Radhakrishnan emphasized the community's enduring efforts in areas like education, healthcare, and human development. He hailed these as crucial to the process of nation-building.

The Vice President noted that Christmas exemplifies universal values such as peace, compassion, humility, and humanitarian service. He remarked that the teachings of love, harmony, and moral courage by Jesus Christ maintain their timeless significance and resonate with India's spiritually rich traditions of coexistence and human dignity.

Furthermore, Radhakrishnan highlighted India's pluralism, asserting that the nation's unity is founded not on uniformity but mutual respect and shared values. He assured that peace and harmony are prevalent, dispelling any notions of fear psychosis.

