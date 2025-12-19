Left Menu

Winter Session of Parliament Concludes with Landmark Legislative Actions

The Lok Sabha's Winter Session closed after 19 days, achieving 111% productivity. Key bills were passed, including the repeal of MNREGA and opening of the civil nuclear sector to private firms. The session featured heated debates on election reforms and commemorated 150 years of Vande Matram.

Updated: 19-12-2025 16:55 IST
  • India

The Lok Sabha's Winter Session drew to a close on Friday, marking the end of a 19-day legislative endeavor. This session saw significant legislative progress, including the passage of bills to repeal MNREGA and allow private sector participation in the civil nuclear arena.

Speaker Om Birla, in a valedictory address, highlighted the productive nature of the session, with the Lok Sabha achieving 111% productivity. The session, which began on December 1, featured spirited debates, notably on election reforms and the 150th anniversary of Vande Matram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present as the session concluded. Noteworthy legislation included bills on employment guarantees for rural regions, nuclear energy sector reforms, and amendments to the insurance sector FDI limits. Despite opposition protests, eight bills were passed, underscoring a productive legislative period.

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

