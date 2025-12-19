Winter Session of Parliament Concludes with Landmark Legislative Actions

The Lok Sabha's Winter Session drew to a close on Friday, marking the end of a 19-day legislative endeavor. This session saw significant legislative progress, including the passage of bills to repeal MNREGA and allow private sector participation in the civil nuclear arena.

Speaker Om Birla, in a valedictory address, highlighted the productive nature of the session, with the Lok Sabha achieving 111% productivity. The session, which began on December 1, featured spirited debates, notably on election reforms and the 150th anniversary of Vande Matram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present as the session concluded. Noteworthy legislation included bills on employment guarantees for rural regions, nuclear energy sector reforms, and amendments to the insurance sector FDI limits. Despite opposition protests, eight bills were passed, underscoring a productive legislative period.

