Parliament Uproar: Controversial VB-G RAM G Bill Replaces MNREGA

The Indian government introduced the controversial VB-G RAM G Bill in the Rajya Sabha, aiming to replace the 20-year-old MGNREG Act. The introduction was met with fierce opposition from non-NDA parties who are demanding further scrutiny by a parliamentary committee.

Following its passage in the Lok Sabha, the bill was swiftly introduced in the Rajya Sabha, causing a stir among opposition members. They questioned the change of the legislation's name and the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from it, arguing it was pushed without adequate deliberation.

The bill changes the cost-sharing agreement from the existing 90:10 ratio to 60:40, raising concerns over increased financial burden on states. Additionally, a mandated 60-day 'blackout period' for agriculture workers is criticized for potentially impacting millions of needy individuals during peak farming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)