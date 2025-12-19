Left Menu

Unconscious Man Found in Northwest Delhi: Police Investigate

An unconscious man named Mukesh was found injured in Northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar area. The local police launched an investigation, securing the scene for evidence collection. A murder case under Section 103(1) has been registered. Efforts are ongoing to identify the culprits and determine the intent behind the attack.

Mukesh
  • Country:
  • India

A man was discovered unconscious and injured in the Prem Nagar area of Northwest Delhi, according to police reports on Friday.

The local police received a PCR call concerning the injured individual near Sandeep Builders, close to RJ Hospital, in Inder Enclave. He has been identified as Mukesh, 40, from Jagatpur village, Bihar.

Authorities promptly transferred Mukesh for medical attention and initiated a murder case under Section 103(1). Mobile crime units and forensic teams from Rohini are working on the case, and investigations continue to track down the perpetrators and unveil their motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

