Rajasthan Fire Officer Arrested for Fraudulent Qualifications

Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has arrested Sobia Saiyed, a female assistant fire officer, on allegations of securing her position with fraudulent diplomas, according to official reports.

Currently stationed in Jaipur's Malviya Nagar zone, Saiyed presented dubious degrees and diplomas during the 2021 recruitment's document verification phase, raising significant concerns.

Investigations revealed that she purportedly acquired a BTech degree and a Fire and Safety Engineering diploma in regular mode simultaneously, along with two 'Sub-Fire Officer' diplomas from institutions 900 kilometers apart, aiding her to mislead officials and secure employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)