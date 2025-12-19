Left Menu

Rajasthan Fire Officer Arrested for Fraudulent Qualifications

Sobia Saiyed, a female assistant fire officer in Rajasthan, has been arrested for allegedly obtaining her appointment through fake diplomas. She presented multiple degrees and diplomas from different states, raising suspicion during document verification. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into her credentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has arrested Sobia Saiyed, a female assistant fire officer, on allegations of securing her position with fraudulent diplomas, according to official reports.

Currently stationed in Jaipur's Malviya Nagar zone, Saiyed presented dubious degrees and diplomas during the 2021 recruitment's document verification phase, raising significant concerns.

Investigations revealed that she purportedly acquired a BTech degree and a Fire and Safety Engineering diploma in regular mode simultaneously, along with two 'Sub-Fire Officer' diplomas from institutions 900 kilometers apart, aiding her to mislead officials and secure employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

