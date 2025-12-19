School Faces Legal Heat over Bus Registration Scandal

A school and its principal are under legal scrutiny after a police case was registered against them for alleged irregularities in the registration and chassis number of a school bus, according to an official report on Friday.

Sanket Chavan, an RTO motor vehicle inspector, filed the complaint after discovering that a school bus had been operating under forged documents and mismatched chassis details for the past two years. This malpractice has cost the state transport department Rs 8.66 lakh in lost revenue.

The investigation revealed that the school, bypassing mandatory protocols under the Motor Vehicles Act, purchased the bus from a Thane-based dealer without proper registration, verification, or tax payment. Consequently, an FIR under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita Act for various offenses, including endangering safety, cheating, and forgery, was lodged against the educational institute, its director, principal, the vehicle dealer, driver, and others involved, as reported by the Navghar police station official.

(With inputs from agencies.)