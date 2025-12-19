Left Menu

School Faces Legal Heat over Bus Registration Scandal

A police case was filed against a school and its principal for bus registration irregularities. An RTO inspector discovered forged documents and mismatched chassis numbers, leading to a significant financial loss. Legal action under multiple charges has been initiated against involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:14 IST
School Faces Legal Heat over Bus Registration Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A school and its principal are under legal scrutiny after a police case was registered against them for alleged irregularities in the registration and chassis number of a school bus, according to an official report on Friday.

Sanket Chavan, an RTO motor vehicle inspector, filed the complaint after discovering that a school bus had been operating under forged documents and mismatched chassis details for the past two years. This malpractice has cost the state transport department Rs 8.66 lakh in lost revenue.

The investigation revealed that the school, bypassing mandatory protocols under the Motor Vehicles Act, purchased the bus from a Thane-based dealer without proper registration, verification, or tax payment. Consequently, an FIR under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita Act for various offenses, including endangering safety, cheating, and forgery, was lodged against the educational institute, its director, principal, the vehicle dealer, driver, and others involved, as reported by the Navghar police station official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025