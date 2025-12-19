Left Menu

Shahjahanpur Scam Uncovered: Six Arrested for Fraudulent Stock Market Scheme

Six individuals were arrested in Shahjahanpur for allegedly defrauding online stock market investors by promising triple returns. The scheme involved using QR codes and a fake website to extract money from investors. The gang operated across multiple states, diverting funds to various accounts.

Shahjahanpur | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Shahjahanpur Police apprehended six individuals allegedly involved in a major online stock market fraud. The group lured investors with promises of tripling their returns, only to swindle them using QR codes and fake websites.

Among those arrested are Twinkle Gupta, Prajwal Saxena, Nihal Saxena, Divyanshu, Siddhant Mishra, and Rohit Rathore, all residents of Shahjahanpur. The Police Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi revealed the scam's widespread tentacles reaching as far as Delhi, Gujarat, and Bihar.

The investigation unfolded after a cyber helpline complaint about fraudulent calls, leading to a deeper probe revealing the extensive network and methods, including false profit displays. Authorities have unearthed laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, and other equipment, marking a significant disruption of the scam's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

