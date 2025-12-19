Shahjahanpur Scam Uncovered: Six Arrested for Fraudulent Stock Market Scheme

In a significant crackdown, Shahjahanpur Police apprehended six individuals allegedly involved in a major online stock market fraud. The group lured investors with promises of tripling their returns, only to swindle them using QR codes and fake websites.

Among those arrested are Twinkle Gupta, Prajwal Saxena, Nihal Saxena, Divyanshu, Siddhant Mishra, and Rohit Rathore, all residents of Shahjahanpur. The Police Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi revealed the scam's widespread tentacles reaching as far as Delhi, Gujarat, and Bihar.

The investigation unfolded after a cyber helpline complaint about fraudulent calls, leading to a deeper probe revealing the extensive network and methods, including false profit displays. Authorities have unearthed laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, and other equipment, marking a significant disruption of the scam's operations.

