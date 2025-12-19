Gary Woodland's Triumphant Return: Golf, Family, and Overcoming Adversity

Gary Woodland made a poignant return to golf after a complex brain surgery left him battling health issues. Despite everything, the former U.S. Open champion confronted additional adversity when his father, Dan, was diagnosed with aggressive lymphoma shortly before the 2024 Sony Open.

Against this backdrop, Woodland and his father are participating in the prestigious PNC Championship, an event pairing major champions with relatives. Woodland expressing gratitude at being part of the competition, underscored the significance of family, conveying a heartfelt perspective during this tough period.

While still recuperating, Woodland, a versatile athlete, continues to fight through challenges with determination, emphasizing family support. His message reflects not just the game but life's unpredictable journey, showing resilience amidst adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)