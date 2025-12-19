Crackdown on Codeine Cough Syrup: Uttar Pradesh's Major Drug Bust
The Allahabad High Court dismissed petitions challenging FIRs in a codeine-based cough syrup case. The court noted illegal routes and fabrications, leading the Uttar Pradesh government to form an SIT. Major arrests include key 'super-stockists' as 3.5 lakh bottles were seized, uncovering cross-border trafficking.
The Allahabad High Court dismissed petitions seeking a stay on arrests related to FIRs in the codeine-based cough syrup case. Petitioners intended to halt arrests linked to FIRs logged in Varanasi and other locations in Uttar Pradesh.
Justices Siddhartha Varma and Achal Sachdev noted the misuse of e-way bills and the use of fabricated documents for transporting Phensedyl syrup. The court determined the petitioners' cases fall under various sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, as well as potential prosecution under the NDPS Act.
Uttar Pradesh has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the illegal distribution network. This operation has resulted in the arrest of key suspects and significant seizures, highlighting the network's reach that spans India-Nepal and India-Bangladesh borders.
