Court Ruling: No Legal Live-In Without Divorce

The Allahabad High Court has determined that a married individual cannot enter into a live-in relationship with another person without securing a divorce first. This ruling arises from a petition dismissed by the court which sought protection for a couple in a live-in relationship, emphasizing the statutory rights of existing spouses.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh underscored that personal liberty is not absolute and should not infringe upon the statutory rights of a spouse. The petition involved a woman still legally married to another individual, identified as Dinesh Kumar.

Highlighting the right to personal freedom, the court noted that it comes with certain restrictions, particularly concerning the rights of an existing spouse. The court declined to grant any protection to the petitioners, deeming their relationship illegal until a divorce is obtained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

