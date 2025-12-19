Court Ruling: No Legal Live-In Without Divorce

The Allahabad High Court has delivered a landmark ruling stating that married individuals cannot legally engage in live-in relationships with third parties unless they first obtain a divorce. The court dismissed a petition where a couple sought protection for their live-in relationship.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh underscored that personal liberty is not absolute and should not infringe upon the statutory rights of a spouse. The petition involved a woman still legally married to another individual, identified as Dinesh Kumar.

Highlighting the right to personal freedom, the court noted that it comes with certain restrictions, particularly concerning the rights of an existing spouse. The court declined to grant any protection to the petitioners, deeming their relationship illegal until a divorce is obtained.

