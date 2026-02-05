High-Stakes Nuclear Talks Set Between US and Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States will commence on Friday in Oman. Tensions have been heightened due to Iran's recent crackdown on nationwide protests, prompting skepticism about the talks' success.

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, indicating rising pressure. While Iran seeks focused discussions limited to nuclear issues, US officials aim to address broader concerns.

The relocation of talks from Turkey to Oman underscores regional diplomatic efforts to encourage negotiation over military intervention. Recent military incidents, including the US shooting down an Iranian drone, have strained relations but haven't stalled the diplomatic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)