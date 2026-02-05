Left Menu

Measles Resurgence: America's Urgent Vaccination Call

PAHO has issued an alert for measles across the Americas, with Mexico reporting the most cases. Highlighting that 78% of cases are among the unvaccinated, PAHO calls for vaccination campaigns. The alert comes as measles cases surge, threatening the measles-free status in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 05-02-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 06:21 IST
An alarming increase in measles cases across the Americas has triggered a fresh epidemiological alert from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO). With Mexico leading in cases, PAHO urges widespread vaccination as 78% of recent diagnoses involve unvaccinated individuals, signaling a critical public health issue.

Amid the measles surge, Mexico, the United States, and Canada face potential healthcare setbacks. Mexico reported 740 cases, while the United States logged 171, and Canada 67. Regional health efforts include extensive vaccination drives with mobile clinics in Mexico's major transit hubs and heightened public health focus in the United States' South Carolina.

PAHO's alert highlights a worrying trend of escalating measles cases exacerbated by immunisation gaps. Countries are urged to improve vaccine coverage, especially for children under one year of age. Current data reveals that only 33% of countries meet the first-dose vaccine threshold, with just 20% reaching the second-dose target.

