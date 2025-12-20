Left Menu

US Military Ends 'Live Fire' Animal Training for Medics

The U.S. military will cease using pigs and goats in trauma training, opting for simulators that imitate battlefield injuries. Despite this, other animal uses for training may continue. The decision, praised by animal rights advocates, reflects a shift towards modern simulation technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:55 IST
US Military Ends 'Live Fire' Animal Training for Medics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States military is halting its controversial training practice of using pigs and goats to simulate battlefield injuries in medics' preparations, a method now considered outdated by advanced simulation technology.

This decision is part of the annual defense bill, championed by Rep. Vern Buchanan, an animal rights advocate who hailed it as a reduction in unnecessary animal suffering. While the ban on live-fire exercises involving animals is significant, other training methods involving animals, such as stabbing and burning, will persist.

Animal rights organizations, including PETA, have praised this move as a pivotal shift towards humane and technologically advanced training methods, potentially saving thousands of animal lives annually. However, the Defense Health Agency is reviewing this policy change, as the practice's frequency is uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025