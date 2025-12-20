US Military Ends 'Live Fire' Animal Training for Medics

The United States military is halting its controversial training practice of using pigs and goats to simulate battlefield injuries in medics' preparations, a method now considered outdated by advanced simulation technology.

This decision is part of the annual defense bill, championed by Rep. Vern Buchanan, an animal rights advocate who hailed it as a reduction in unnecessary animal suffering. While the ban on live-fire exercises involving animals is significant, other training methods involving animals, such as stabbing and burning, will persist.

Animal rights organizations, including PETA, have praised this move as a pivotal shift towards humane and technologically advanced training methods, potentially saving thousands of animal lives annually. However, the Defense Health Agency is reviewing this policy change, as the practice's frequency is uncertain.

