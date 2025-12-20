Lt Col Sharma's Bribery Scandal: A Deep Dive into Corruption Allegations
Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma, a high-ranking officer in India's Defence Ministry, faced arrest for allegedly accepting a Rs three lakh bribe from a Bengaluru-based company. As CBI investigations unfolded, authorities seized Rs 2.23 crore from his premises, revealing a broader corruption nexus within the department.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made a significant arrest on Saturday, taking into custody Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma. Posted in the Department of Defence Production, Sharma is accused of accepting a Rs three lakh bribe from a Bengaluru-based firm, as officials disclosed.
In a massive breakthrough, CBI raids at Sharma's residence led to the recovery of Rs 2.23 crore in cash. This arrest forms part of a bigger investigation into corrupt practices within the Defence Ministry, particularly concerning dealings with private defense product manufacturers.
Named in the case alongside Sharma is his wife, Col. Kajal Bali, with allegations that the couple were key players in an illegal operation, receiving bribes for ensuring favoritism in defense contracts. The accused were presented before a Special Court and placed in CBI custody for further questioning.
