Left Menu

Teenager's Vigilante Act Sparks Outcry in Muradnagar

A teenager allegedly killed a man in Muradnagar to avenge his uncle's murder, committed 18 years prior. The incident, occurring at a cycle shop, led to market closures and accusations of inadequate police protection. Police have arrested multiple suspects and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-12-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 12:00 IST
Teenager's Vigilante Act Sparks Outcry in Muradnagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teenager in Muradnagar has been arrested after allegedly killing a man accused of his uncle's murder 18 years ago. The incident took place at the Olympic trisection market, fueling concerns over public safety and police vigilance.

The victim, a 49-year-old milk trader named Imran, was previously convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder in 2007. Released on bail since 2017, Imran was reportedly sitting at a cycle shop when the minor approached and fired three shots. The attack led to Imran's death at a local health center.

In response, local traders observed a strike to protest perceived lapses in security. Police have detained four other suspects and are investigating the minor's exact age. An additional police force has been deployed to maintain order in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025