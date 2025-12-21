Teenager's Vigilante Act Sparks Outcry in Muradnagar
A teenager allegedly killed a man in Muradnagar to avenge his uncle's murder, committed 18 years prior. The incident, occurring at a cycle shop, led to market closures and accusations of inadequate police protection. Police have arrested multiple suspects and are investigating further.
A teenager in Muradnagar has been arrested after allegedly killing a man accused of his uncle's murder 18 years ago. The incident took place at the Olympic trisection market, fueling concerns over public safety and police vigilance.
The victim, a 49-year-old milk trader named Imran, was previously convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder in 2007. Released on bail since 2017, Imran was reportedly sitting at a cycle shop when the minor approached and fired three shots. The attack led to Imran's death at a local health center.
In response, local traders observed a strike to protest perceived lapses in security. Police have detained four other suspects and are investigating the minor's exact age. An additional police force has been deployed to maintain order in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
