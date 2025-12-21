Left Menu

Barcode Breakthrough: Beer Bottle Brawl Leads to Arrests in Delhi

A man was injured in Delhi's Karol Bagh after being hit with a broken beer bottle in an altercation with three men. Police identified and arrested the suspects using a barcode on the bottle. The fight started over a matchbox request and escalated into violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation in Delhi's Karol Bagh left a man injured after he was hit on the head with a broken beer bottle. The incident unfolded when an argument between the victim and three men escalated, resulting in the assault, police reported on Sunday.

The situation in Ajmal Khan Park turned violent after the victim objected to the misbehavior of the intoxicated trio, who were drinking nearby. A barcode on one of the broken beer bottles became crucial in helping authorities trace and apprehend the suspects shortly after the incident.

Reconstructing the events, police utilized the barcode to trace the bottle's origin through local liquor vendors and CCTV footage from surrounding areas. Within 72 hours, three individuals—Hammad alias Rizwan, Kamran alias Sarim, and Farzan—were arrested, all of whom confessed to their involvement in the attack.

Latest News

