Left Menu

Najib Razak's Bid for House Arrest Denied Amid 1MDB Scandal

A court in Malaysia denied former Prime Minister Najib Razak's request to serve his prison sentence at home, claiming procedural errors in the royal order. Najib, imprisoned for 1MDB-related corruption, insists on an 'addendum order' for house arrest. The court emphasized that the order lacked validity without pardons board consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 08:53 IST
Najib Razak's Bid for House Arrest Denied Amid 1MDB Scandal
Najib Razak

A Malaysian court has denied former Prime Minister Najib Razak's attempt to serve the remainder of his jail term under house arrest. The court cited procedural inconsistencies in a royal order that Najib claims would allow such a move.

Najib has been incarcerated since 2022 following a 12-year sentence for corruption connected to the multi-billion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal. Although his sentence was halved last year through a pardon, Najib insists a supplementary royal order grants him house arrest. Despite several government officials denying knowledge of this order, confirmations from the ex-king's office have emerged.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court acknowledged the document's existence on Monday, but declared it unenforceable, as it hadn't been discussed with the pardons board, which is a constitutional requirement. The decision comes ahead of a major verdict in Najib's trial concerning the 1MDB controversy, where U.S. investigators allege serious financial misappropriations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025