Left Menu

Farmer Leader's Alleged House Arrest Sparks Tensions Ahead of PM's Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Meerut, farmer leader Neeraj Tyagi was reportedly placed under house arrest. His supporters are protesting, alleging that Tyagi, who is demanding higher compensation for land acquisitions, was detained. Police deny the allegations, claiming they only visited him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 11:03 IST
Farmer Leader's Alleged House Arrest Sparks Tensions Ahead of PM's Visit
  • Country:
  • India

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Meerut, reports have emerged of farmer leader Neeraj Tyagi allegedly being placed under house arrest in Tronica City. Supporters claim he was detained to prevent protests demanding higher compensation for land acquisition.

Photographs shared by the detained leader reportedly show police personnel at his residence. However, the local police deny Tyagi was detained, suggesting the visit was routine.

Tyagi has been vocal about compensation issues, leading protests against the acquisition of land by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad. The incident has heightened tensions as the inauguration of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar district: Officials.

Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar d...

 India
2
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
3
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
4
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026