Farmer Leader's Alleged House Arrest Sparks Tensions Ahead of PM's Visit
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Meerut, farmer leader Neeraj Tyagi was reportedly placed under house arrest. His supporters are protesting, alleging that Tyagi, who is demanding higher compensation for land acquisitions, was detained. Police deny the allegations, claiming they only visited him.
- Country:
- India
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Meerut, reports have emerged of farmer leader Neeraj Tyagi allegedly being placed under house arrest in Tronica City. Supporters claim he was detained to prevent protests demanding higher compensation for land acquisition.
Photographs shared by the detained leader reportedly show police personnel at his residence. However, the local police deny Tyagi was detained, suggesting the visit was routine.
Tyagi has been vocal about compensation issues, leading protests against the acquisition of land by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad. The incident has heightened tensions as the inauguration of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.
Inauguration of Namo Bharat Train and Meerut Metro Marks New Era for Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi Unveils Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train, Ushering New Era in Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi Set to Inaugurate Landmark Delhi-Meerut Corridor and Meerut Metro
Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Revolutionary 'Namo Bharat' Train