Farmer Leader's Alleged House Arrest Sparks Tensions Ahead of PM's Visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Meerut, reports have emerged of farmer leader Neeraj Tyagi allegedly being placed under house arrest in Tronica City. Supporters claim he was detained to prevent protests demanding higher compensation for land acquisition.

Photographs shared by the detained leader reportedly show police personnel at his residence. However, the local police deny Tyagi was detained, suggesting the visit was routine.

Tyagi has been vocal about compensation issues, leading protests against the acquisition of land by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad. The incident has heightened tensions as the inauguration of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)