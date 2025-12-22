Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Denies Allegations of Fake Medicine Deaths

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath countered allegations from opposition leader Mata Prasad Pandey on deaths linked to fake medicines and codeine syrup. He emphasized no cases had been reported and investigations were followed under the NDPS Act. Adityanath deemed the issue politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 12:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rejected allegations from opposition leader Mata Prasad Pandey concerning fatalities due to fake medicines and codeine syrup. Speaking in the Assembly, Adityanath asserted that the state government hadn't recorded such incidents.

Addressing concerns about the diversion of codeine syrup, Adityanath highlighted that cases are actively pursued under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The chief minister insisted that the government had successfully defended its position in court.

Adityanath dismissed the claims as politically driven, using the phrase, 'Chor ke dadhi me tinka,' to imply politically motivated accusations. He noted the vigilance of enforcement agencies and stated that no casualties linked to fake drugs have been reported in Uttar Pradesh.

