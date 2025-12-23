Eskom Assures Stable Power Supply, No Load Shedding Expected This Festive Season

State-owned power utility Eskom has assured South Africans that it will keep the lights on during the festive season, citing sustained improvements in generation performance and overall system stability.

In an official statement, Eskom said the national power system remains stable and continues to meet electricity demand, supported by steady gains under its Generation Recovery Plan and intensified planned maintenance carried out over the past year.

Generation Recovery Plan Shows Results

Eskom attributed the improved outlook to the success of its recovery initiatives, which have strengthened the generation fleet and enhanced operational resilience.

“The success of the Generation Recovery Plan, combined with intensified planned maintenance implemented last year, has strengthened the fleet and enhanced operational resilience,” the utility said.“These achievements position Eskom to reliably meet peak festive season demand, support economic activity and reinforce energy security for South Africa.”

Energy Availability Factor on the Rise

A key indicator of Eskom’s improved performance is the Energy Availability Factor (EAF), which currently stands at 66.12%. This represents an improvement of 8.43 percentage points compared to the same period last year, when EAF was 57.69%.

On a year-to-date basis, the EAF has averaged 63.85%, with the generation fleet achieving or exceeding the 70% benchmark on 39 occasions. Eskom said these figures demonstrate both recovery and sustained improvement in generation performance, reinforcing grid stability and energy security.

The utility noted that the higher EAF is largely due to a reduction in unplanned outages, alongside a moderate decline in planned maintenance levels.

More Than 217 Days Without Load Shedding

Eskom highlighted that the country has gone more than 217 days without load shedding, with only 26 hours of load shedding recorded earlier in the current financial year. This marks one of the longest uninterrupted periods of stable electricity supply in recent years.

To further support system stability, Eskom said it would bring 4,670 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity online ahead of the evening peak.

Summer Outlook Remains Positive

Eskom also referred to its Summer Outlook, published on 5 September 2025, which covers the period from 1 September 2025 to 31 March 2026. The outlook projects no load shedding, based on sustained improvements in plant performance under the Generation Recovery Plan.

The utility said it remains focused on maintaining reliability through disciplined operations, continued maintenance, and careful system planning to ensure a stable electricity supply during the high-demand festive period.