CSIR-NIScPR Hosts Global Dialogue on Human-Centred AI for Energy Security

CSIR–National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), New Delhi, organised an international symposium on “Human-Centred AI and Sustainable Development: Holistic Pathways for Energy Security” as an official pre-summit event of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, bringing together leading thinkers from India and across the world.

Held at Vivekananda Hall, CSIR-NIScPR, Pusa, the day-long symposium convened policymakers, scientists, technologists, social scientists and international experts to examine how people-centric, safe and trusted artificial intelligence can support sustainable and inclusive energy transitions.

Shaping India’s Human-Centred AI Agenda

Opening the symposium, Dr Geetha Vani Rayasam, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, said the event was designed to feed concrete ideas and policy insights into the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026, to be organised later this month by the Government of India.

She emphasised the need for safe, trusted and human-centred AI frameworks, noting that the symposium aimed to enable wide-ranging consultation to help shape national approaches to AI for sustainable development and energy security.

AI as an Enabler, Not a Replacement

Delivering the inaugural address, Dr Ashutosh Sharma, former President of the Indian National Science Academy and Institute Chair Professor at IIT Kanpur, highlighted both the promise and the risks of AI technologies.

He said society urgently needs informed discussions on human-centred AI, stressing that AI should function as an enabler rather than a replacement, creating opportunities to serve social and developmental goals that were previously out of reach.

Global Perspectives on Ethics, Energy and Inclusion

International perspectives featured prominently in the discussions.Dr Nadia Asheulova, Director, Institute for the History of Science and Technology, Russian Academy of Sciences, drew on India’s philosophical traditions, noting their openness to multiple forms of intelligence and consciousness.

She underlined that energy transitions in countries such as India and Russia are not merely technical challenges but deeply social and institutional, arguing that AI must support the democratisation of intelligence and broaden creative and intellectual participation across society.

India’s Balanced Approach to AI

Addressing the gathering, Dr Vivek Singh, Senior Adviser, NITI Aayog, highlighted India’s balanced approach to artificial intelligence, which seeks to promote innovation while safeguarding societal interests.

He stressed the importance of integrating India-centric data into AI systems and reassured participants that reskilling and upskilling initiatives would enable people to work alongside AI, unlocking new forms of productive and meaningful employment.

AI-Driven Pathways to Energy Security

The keynote session on “AI-Driven Pathways to Energy Security and Sustainable Development”, chaired by Prof. Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor, BIT Mesra, explored ethical, inclusive and people-centric AI paradigms for global energy transitions.

Keynote speakers Prof. Uday B. Desai (Indian National Academy of Engineering), Dr K. Ramesha (Director, CSIR-CECRI), and Prof. Andrey V. Rezaev (Tashkent State University of Economics) examined technology frontiers, systems-level challenges and opportunities for international collaboration in AI-enabled energy systems.

Equity, Integrity and Responsible Innovation

The afternoon technical sessions focused on equity, integrity and inclusivity in AI.Experts discussed interdisciplinary research, data-driven decision-making and responsible innovation frameworks to ensure AI contributes meaningfully to sustainable development.

Speakers highlighted issues ranging from AI in governance and public service delivery, legal and intellectual property frameworks, and international research collaboration, to the need for reliable data ecosystems aligned with public policy goals.

Human-Centred AI and Energy Transitions

A dedicated session on “Human-Centred AI and Sustainable Development” examined ethical dilemmas, systemic risks and the dual impact of AI on energy security.

Discussions explored how AI can optimise energy systems while also raising new challenges related to energy demand, infrastructure readiness and policy coherence.

Panel Highlights Opportunities and Challenges

A high-level panel discussion on “AI Pathways Towards Energy Security – Opportunities and Challenges” brought together experts from CSIR, IITs, JNU, NITI-linked institutions and international universities.

Panellists emphasised the importance of:

responsible and ethical deployment of AI

cross-disciplinary research ecosystems

strong policy alignment

international cooperation

The discussion concluded that AI-powered solutions, supported by robust research ecosystems and inclusive governance, will be pivotal in shaping secure and sustainable energy futures.

Key Takeaways and Way Forward

The valedictory session summarised key insights and recommendations from the day’s deliberations. Dr Kasturi Mandal, CSIR-NIScPR, presented the summary, followed by closing remarks from Dr Geetha Vani Rayasam, who reaffirmed CSIR-NIScPR’s commitment to advancing human-centred AI and science-informed policymaking.

The symposium marked a significant step in building consensus and global collaboration ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, positioning human-centred AI as a cornerstone of sustainable development and energy security.