Court Safeguards: Upholding Liberty for Live-In Couples

The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed Bathinda's SSP to consider protection for a live-in couple facing familial threats. Highlighting the importance of protecting life and liberty under the Constitution, the court mandated threat assessment and action. The ruling emphasizes the right to choose one's partner, while allowing legal actions if warranted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:11 IST
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the senior superintendent of police in Bathinda to evaluate a couple's plea for protection due to threats from family members. This verdict underscores the court's commitment to the constitutional guarantee of life and liberty.

Justice Rupinderjit Chahal made this ruling following a petition under Article 226, where the couple, amid familial opposition, sought safety assurances. The court emphasized that life and liberty protection is intrinsic to the Constitution, derived from Article 21.

The court insisted that individuals have the right to choose their relationships lawfully, advising the police to assess and act on potential threats. However, it left room for legal proceedings should further issues arise.

