New Liquor Rules Revamp GIFT City's Hospitality
The Gujarat government has revised liquor laws in GIFT City, allowing non-local and foreign visitors to consume alcohol without a permit in designated areas like hotels and restaurants, expanding permissible zones to include lawns and poolside areas. The amendments aim to enhance hospitality services in the global finance hub.
The Gujarat state government has implemented significant changes to liquor regulations within GIFT City, a global finance hub in Gandhinagar. Non-residents and foreign nationals can now enjoy alcoholic beverages at designated hotels, restaurants, or expanded areas such as poolside or lawn sections, simply by presenting a valid photo ID.
This decision, officially announced through a gazette notification on December 20, eliminates the previous requirement for temporary permits for outsiders. The changes reflect a strategic shift to facilitate a more hospitable environment for international and out-of-state visitors, aligning with global business norms.
The exemption in GIFT City deviates from the state's blanket prohibition on alcohol, which has long defined Gujarat as a dry state. By easing these restrictions, the government intends to bolster GIFT City's allure and operational freedom, boosting its status as a thriving international business center.
