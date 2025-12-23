New Liquor Rules Revamp GIFT City's Hospitality

The Gujarat state government has implemented significant changes to liquor regulations within GIFT City, a global finance hub in Gandhinagar. Non-residents and foreign nationals can now enjoy alcoholic beverages at designated hotels, restaurants, or expanded areas such as poolside or lawn sections, simply by presenting a valid photo ID.

This decision, officially announced through a gazette notification on December 20, eliminates the previous requirement for temporary permits for outsiders. The changes reflect a strategic shift to facilitate a more hospitable environment for international and out-of-state visitors, aligning with global business norms.

The exemption in GIFT City deviates from the state's blanket prohibition on alcohol, which has long defined Gujarat as a dry state. By easing these restrictions, the government intends to bolster GIFT City's allure and operational freedom, boosting its status as a thriving international business center.

(With inputs from agencies.)