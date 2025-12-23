CENJOWS Hosts Tech Talk on Critical Minerals, Geopolitics and India’s Sovereignty

The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), in collaboration with IP Bazzaar, organised Tech Talk—a high-level, closed-door roundtable discussion—on the theme “Minerals That Matter: Geopolitics, Sovereignty & Value Chains” on 17 December 2025 in New Delhi. The event brought together key voices from India’s defence, technology, policy and industry ecosystems at a time when critical minerals are increasingly shaping global power structures and national security strategies.

Delivering the keynote address, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), emphasised that critical minerals have emerged as indispensable enablers of national security, defence capability development and technological sovereignty. Modern defence platforms—jet engines, missile systems, precision-guided munitions, advanced radars, space systems, military-grade batteries and semiconductor technologies—are all fundamentally dependent on assured access to these minerals.

Air Marshal Dixit highlighted that global supply chains for critical minerals remain highly concentrated, often dominated by a handful of countries. This concentration has resulted in tightening export controls and rising geopolitical competition, creating vulnerabilities for nations dependent on imports. He cautioned that excessive reliance on foreign sources poses a direct challenge to self-reliant defence manufacturing and operational preparedness. Establishing secure, diversified and resilient mineral supply chains, he said, is essential to India’s long-term vision under Viksit Bharat 2047 and the broader goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Outlining recent national initiatives, Air Marshal Dixit underscored India’s focused efforts to reshape its critical mineral ecosystem. These include the identification of high-priority critical minerals, establishment of the National Critical Mineral Mission and policy initiatives to strengthen the entire value chain—from exploration and mining to processing, advanced manufacturing and recycling. He said these steps are vital for converting strategic intent into measurable outcomes.

During the event, Air Marshal Dixit also inaugurated a compendium of 30 technical reports on critical minerals, featuring detailed intellectual property (IP) landscape studies, market trends and technology analyses. The collection reflects India’s growing emphasis on research-based planning and strategic knowledge-building in this domain.

The invitation-only roundtable brought together senior policymakers, defence strategists, industry leaders, technology innovators, academia and intellectual property professionals. Discussions focused on India’s strategic approach to critical minerals amid intensifying global competition, technological transitions and shifting geopolitical alignments. Participants examined new opportunities for value-chain strengthening, collaborative innovation and long-term resource security.

The event also received the gracious best wishes of Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Coal and Mines, Government of India, underscoring the government’s high-level commitment to securing India’s mineral future.

The Tech Talk served as an important platform for aligning national security priorities with emerging trends in mineral geopolitics, ensuring that India develops the strategic foresight and technological capabilities necessary for long-term mineral sovereignty.