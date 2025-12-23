Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Uncover Officials' Hidden Wealth
The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids on four government officers accused of possessing assets disproportionate to their income, discovering Rs 19.2 crore worth of wealth. Properties seized included plots, houses, and a commercial complex. Cash, gold, and vehicles were also unearthed, revealing significant corruption among officials.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on corruption, Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths conducted coordinated raids on Tuesday against four government officers alleged to have wealth disproportionate to their lawful income, according to official reports.
These raids, which began early morning, targeted 17 locations connected to the officers in question, resulting in the discovery of Rs 19.2 crore worth of undeclared assets. A Lokayukta spokesperson confirmed the operation's success.
Among the officials raided were a zilla parishad assistant secretary in Bagalkote and an assistant executive engineer from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Raichur. One officer was found with Rs 9.89 crore in assets, including plots, houses, and a commercial complex, along with cash and jewelry. The assets of another female official were valued at Rs 4.09 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lokayukta
- Karnataka
- corruption
- raids
- government
- officers
- wealth
- assets
- disproportionate
- officials
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Slams JMM Government for Dalit Rights Neglect
Gujarat Government Reshuffles Key IAS Positions
Bihar Government Boosts Police Force with 31 IPS Promotions
Bombay High Court's Pollution Warning Exposes Government Shortcomings
Aravalli Hills Controversy: Ramesh Accuses Modi Government of Prioritizing Profit Over Preservation