Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Uncover Officials' Hidden Wealth

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths conducted coordinated raids on Tuesday against four government officers alleged to have wealth disproportionate to their lawful income, according to official reports.

These raids, which began early morning, targeted 17 locations connected to the officers in question, resulting in the discovery of Rs 19.2 crore worth of undeclared assets. A Lokayukta spokesperson confirmed the operation's success.

Among the officials raided were a zilla parishad assistant secretary in Bagalkote and an assistant executive engineer from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Raichur. One officer was found with Rs 9.89 crore in assets, including plots, houses, and a commercial complex, along with cash and jewelry. The assets of another female official were valued at Rs 4.09 crore.

