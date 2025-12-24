Israeli Defense Minister Clarifies Gaza Resettlement Remarks Amid Trump’s Peace Plan Challenges

In a recent address, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz refuted previous suggestions of resettling the Gaza Strip, aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, which aims for a phased military withdrawal from the region while maintaining Israeli security presence amidst resurgent terror threats.

Following media reports indicating intentions to reoccupy Gaza, Katz issued a categorical denial, emphasizing there are no plans for settlement establishment. His initial remarks, made during a West Bank settlement visit, were intended to highlight security unit placements rather than civilian resettlement in the conflict-torn area.

The clarification comes as ongoing security concerns and the refusal of Hamas to disarm underscore complexities in adhering to Trump's plan. With a high-stakes meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu looming, the geopolitical equilibrium remains precarious.

