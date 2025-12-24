Left Menu

Israeli Defense Minister Clarifies Gaza Resettlement Remarks Amid Trump’s Peace Plan Challenges

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, clarified his statements on resettling the Gaza Strip, stating no intent exists to establish settlements, aligning with Trump's Gaza plan, which allows for an Israeli security presence. The plan, however, is criticized by Hamas and faces challenges such as ongoing refusal by Hamas to disarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 00:50 IST
Israel Katz

In a recent address, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz refuted previous suggestions of resettling the Gaza Strip, aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, which aims for a phased military withdrawal from the region while maintaining Israeli security presence amidst resurgent terror threats.

Following media reports indicating intentions to reoccupy Gaza, Katz issued a categorical denial, emphasizing there are no plans for settlement establishment. His initial remarks, made during a West Bank settlement visit, were intended to highlight security unit placements rather than civilian resettlement in the conflict-torn area.

The clarification comes as ongoing security concerns and the refusal of Hamas to disarm underscore complexities in adhering to Trump's plan. With a high-stakes meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu looming, the geopolitical equilibrium remains precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

