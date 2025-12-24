Left Menu

States Battle HHS Over Gender-Affirming Care Restrictions

A coalition of 19 states and the District of Columbia has sued the US Department of Health and Human Services. The lawsuit challenges a declaration restricting access to gender-affirming care, arguing it unlawfully limits necessary medical services for young people experiencing gender dysphoria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-12-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 09:43 IST
A coalition comprising 19 states and the District of Columbia has initiated a lawsuit against the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., over a contentious declaration targeting gender-affirming care for young individuals.

This declaration, which deems puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries unsafe for children with gender dysphoria, could lead doctors to be excluded from federal health programs should they provide such treatments.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene, Oregon, contends the declaration is both misleading and unlawful, seeking to prevent its implementation. Advocates argue the care is vital, while the administration views it as potentially harmful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

