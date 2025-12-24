Left Menu

Stabbing Incident Shakes Local Train Commuters Near Vashi

A 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in a railway train near Vashi station. The perpetrator fled as the train halted. Authorities are investigating as the victim receives medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man was savagely attacked with a knife in a busy local train, setting the city's commuters on edge. Officials identified the victim as Siraj Abdulla Shaikh, who was left with severe stab wounds.

The altercation occurred near Vashi station on a Panvel-CSMT local, where alleged assailant Rajesh Rajanagam Arundutiar confronted Shaikh. A heated argument escalated, resulting in Shaikh being stabbed in multiple areas including the neck and chest.

By the time the train reached Vashi, Arundutiar had fled, leaving Shaikh incapacitated. Fellow passengers aided the victim, who was later treated at Vashi municipal hospital, while authorities pursue the suspect.

