Maharashtra Cabinet Empowers Local Governance and Healthcare

The Maharashtra cabinet is set to revolutionize local governance by amending the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act, 1965. This legislative change will empower directly elected presidents with membership and voting rights within their respective municipal councils. This move, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, acknowledges the democratic mandate of presidents in municipal governance.

In a move to honor social reformer and poet Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe, the cabinet approved the free allocation of an acre of land in Dharashiv city. This site, currently housing a government milk chilling center, will host a statue of Sathe, resolving a long-standing public demand.

Maharashtra's healthcare workforce will also see enhancement as the cabinet granted divisional commissioners the power to regularize the services of 291 nurses, a decision reversing their authority withdrawal since 2018. This aids nurses appointed before April 15, 2015. Concurrently, the launch of the District Karmayogi Programme 2.0 aims to elevate administrative efficiency through targeted training of 85,000 officers and employees.

