Pioneering AI Governance: How Open Data Will Shape India’s Future

New Delhi hosted a significant event, the India AI Impact Summit 2026, orchestrated by the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law and Regulation. The high-profile panel discussion centered on crafting a regulatory framework for open data—a crucial element for future AI development.

Speakers discussed the importance of integrating legal standards with ethical considerations in data sharing. Dr. Shashi Tharoor emphasized the need for structured openness in data governance to prevent exploitation and foster an environment rich for innovation.

Industry experts advocated for a statutory framework, ensuring legal certainty and promoting responsible innovation. The conclusion highlighted that a blend of enforceable legislation, technical standards, and international cooperation is necessary to support AI advancement in a global context.