Left Menu

Pioneering AI Governance: How Open Data Will Shape India’s Future

The Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law and Regulation at Jindal Global Law School organized a panel on open data at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. It explored regulatory frameworks for data governance, emphasizing structured openness to balance innovation with legal and ethical standards to power AI applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:10 IST
Pioneering AI Governance: How Open Data Will Shape India’s Future
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi hosted a significant event, the India AI Impact Summit 2026, orchestrated by the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law and Regulation. The high-profile panel discussion centered on crafting a regulatory framework for open data—a crucial element for future AI development.

Speakers discussed the importance of integrating legal standards with ethical considerations in data sharing. Dr. Shashi Tharoor emphasized the need for structured openness in data governance to prevent exploitation and foster an environment rich for innovation.

Industry experts advocated for a statutory framework, ensuring legal certainty and promoting responsible innovation. The conclusion highlighted that a blend of enforceable legislation, technical standards, and international cooperation is necessary to support AI advancement in a global context.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026