Delhi's Digital Leap: Transforming Governance with Tech

Delhi is set to undergo a digital transformation in its governance framework. Information and Technology Minister Pankaj Singh announced intentions to revamp the project timeline monitoring portal, taking cues from successful models across various states. The initiative aims to foster citizen-friendly governance where accountability becomes intrinsic to the system.

A central feature of this transformation is the Auto-Appeal System, designed to automatically manage service delays. The system will address pending issues without imposing the responsibility on citizens. Singh emphasized the need to study and integrate best practices to ensure a robust and sustainable governance framework for Delhi.

In tandem with this overhaul, the IT department plans to amend the Delhi Right of Citizens to Time-Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011. Upgrades to the e-Service Level Agreement (e-SLA) portal are also in the pipeline, targeting real-time departmental integration. Currently, 537 services fall under the Act, but manual intervention is needed to address delays—a gap the new system intends to close.

