Left Menu

Delhi's Digital Leap: Transforming Governance with Tech

Delhi plans to overhaul its project timeline monitoring portal, emulating best practices from other states to create a proactive governance system. A key feature is the Auto-Appeal System, automatically addressing delays without citizen intervention. Amendments to existing acts and portals aim for enhanced integration and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:15 IST
Delhi's Digital Leap: Transforming Governance with Tech
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is set to undergo a digital transformation in its governance framework. Information and Technology Minister Pankaj Singh announced intentions to revamp the project timeline monitoring portal, taking cues from successful models across various states. The initiative aims to foster citizen-friendly governance where accountability becomes intrinsic to the system.

A central feature of this transformation is the Auto-Appeal System, designed to automatically manage service delays. The system will address pending issues without imposing the responsibility on citizens. Singh emphasized the need to study and integrate best practices to ensure a robust and sustainable governance framework for Delhi.

In tandem with this overhaul, the IT department plans to amend the Delhi Right of Citizens to Time-Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011. Upgrades to the e-Service Level Agreement (e-SLA) portal are also in the pipeline, targeting real-time departmental integration. Currently, 537 services fall under the Act, but manual intervention is needed to address delays—a gap the new system intends to close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-UK aircraft parts company director jailed for fraud which caused millions in losses

UPDATE 1-UK aircraft parts company director jailed for fraud which caused mi...

 Global
2
State Department orders nonessential US diplomats to leave Lebanon as tensions with Iran soar

State Department orders nonessential US diplomats to leave Lebanon as tensio...

 United States
3
UPDATE 1-EU adds eight Russian officials to human rights sanctions list

UPDATE 1-EU adds eight Russian officials to human rights sanctions list

 Global
4
7th edition of Asia Economic Dialogue to be held in Pune from Feb 26 to 28

7th edition of Asia Economic Dialogue to be held in Pune from Feb 26 to 28

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026