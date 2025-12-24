Left Menu

BJP Protests Against Karnataka's Gruha Lakshmi Scheme and Controversial Hate Speech Bill

BJP leader R Ashoka criticizes the Karnataka government for failing to disburse funds under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in February and March, stating it raises questions about fiscal transparency. He further condemns the swift passing of the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill, fearing it curtails freedom of expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:23 IST
BJP Protests Against Karnataka's Gruha Lakshmi Scheme and Controversial Hate Speech Bill
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader R Ashoka announced plans for party-led protests over the Karnataka government's failure to disburse funds under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for February and March. The scheme, one of the state's pre-poll guarantees, provides financial aid to economically weaker women.

Ashoka claimed the government deliberately withheld funds, raising concerns over its financial integrity. He additionally expressed apprehension over the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, accusing the government of passing it without thorough discussion, jeopardizing freedom of expression.

The BJP plans to urge Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withhold assent to the bill, which they allege is a tool to curb opposition and limit freedom. Ashoka affirmed the party's commitment to holding protests until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025