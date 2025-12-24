BJP Protests Against Karnataka's Gruha Lakshmi Scheme and Controversial Hate Speech Bill

BJP leader R Ashoka announced plans for party-led protests over the Karnataka government's failure to disburse funds under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for February and March. The scheme, one of the state's pre-poll guarantees, provides financial aid to economically weaker women.

Ashoka claimed the government deliberately withheld funds, raising concerns over its financial integrity. He additionally expressed apprehension over the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, accusing the government of passing it without thorough discussion, jeopardizing freedom of expression.

The BJP plans to urge Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withhold assent to the bill, which they allege is a tool to curb opposition and limit freedom. Ashoka affirmed the party's commitment to holding protests until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)