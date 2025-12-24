Left Menu

Disturbing Incident in Udaipur: IT Executive's Shocking Ordeal

A manager in a private IT firm was reportedly gangraped by her CEO, a female executive, and her executive's husband in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after a birthday party. The suspects allegedly drugged her in a car before committing the crime. Police have detained them and are investigating further.

Jaip6ur | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:05 IST
In a shocking incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, a manager from a private IT company was allegedly gangraped by the company CEO, a female executive, and her husband. The incident occurred while they were in a moving vehicle, under the guise of giving her a ride home after a party.

Police reports state that following a birthday party, all guests had left, leaving the victim alone. She alleged that the CEO, female executive, and her husband took her in a car and provided her with a substance resembling cigarettes, which purportedly left her unconscious.

The next morning, realizing she had been assaulted, the victim filed a police complaint. Authorities have detained the accused and are investigating, waiting for medical examination reports and statements. The case is now being overseen by Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Verma.

