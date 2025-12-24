Disturbing Incident in Udaipur: IT Executive's Shocking Ordeal
A manager in a private IT firm was reportedly gangraped by her CEO, a female executive, and her executive's husband in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after a birthday party. The suspects allegedly drugged her in a car before committing the crime. Police have detained them and are investigating further.
In a shocking incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, a manager from a private IT company was allegedly gangraped by the company CEO, a female executive, and her husband. The incident occurred while they were in a moving vehicle, under the guise of giving her a ride home after a party.
Police reports state that following a birthday party, all guests had left, leaving the victim alone. She alleged that the CEO, female executive, and her husband took her in a car and provided her with a substance resembling cigarettes, which purportedly left her unconscious.
The next morning, realizing she had been assaulted, the victim filed a police complaint. Authorities have detained the accused and are investigating, waiting for medical examination reports and statements. The case is now being overseen by Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Verma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
